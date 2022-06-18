Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Juneteenth Atlanta Black History Parade underway

Juneteenth
Juneteenth(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Crowds of people from across metro Atlanta are gathering together in the downtown area to celebrate Juneteenth, the official commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S.

The celebration will include music, art, food, family fun, and celebrations of Black culture for those attending the event.

A bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday was signed into law last year by President Joe Biden.

