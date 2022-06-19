Fireworks cause small fire at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fireworks from a nearby display hit a gutter at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and caused a small fire, according to investigators.

A fire inspector contacted dispatch around 9 p.m. Saturday night after noticing smoke and flames coming from the stadium’s north side of the roof.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire within minutes using an aerial ladder and a single water extinguisher.

Fire investigators say there were no reported injuries.

