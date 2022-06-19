FIRST ALERT | Extreme heat builds back in during the workweek!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s been a gorgeous weekend across our area; ‘cooler’ temperatures, low humidity and a breeze. However, it won’t last much longer. The hottest temperatures since 2019 are in the forecast by mid-week.

Temperatures peak in the mid and upper 80s before 5:30 this evening. It’ll cool into the 70s, gradually, through the evening and another refreshing - by June standards - night is in the forecast. Temperatures bottom-out in the 50s north of Metro Atlanta and low to mid-60s inside the Perimeter Monday morning.

SUNDAY EVENING | Grilling with dad? The weather is near-perfect. Warm, dry and mostly clear conditions prevail this evening. Much hotter weather is in the forecast next week. pic.twitter.com/IdHLKNtPvy — Cutter Martin CBS46 (@CutterMartin) June 19, 2022

Under plenty of sunshine, it warms into the mid to upper 80s by noon Monday; peaking in the low to mid-90s in many spots between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Humidity remains fairly low, thankfully.

FIRST ALERT | Near 100° afternoon temperatures are likely heading into mid-week

While the air will be drier this go-around, it’ll still be uncomfortably hot Tuesday through Friday. The hottest weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. First Alert - temperatures may become dangerously hot for those working outside and record high temperatures may be tied or broken.

A gradually cooling trend is in the forecast late week, into the weekend. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are also possible.

Have a great week and stay cool,

Cutter

