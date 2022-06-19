FIRST ALERT | Extreme heat builds back in during the workweek!
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s been a gorgeous weekend across our area; ‘cooler’ temperatures, low humidity and a breeze. However, it won’t last much longer. The hottest temperatures since 2019 are in the forecast by mid-week.
Temperatures peak in the mid and upper 80s before 5:30 this evening. It’ll cool into the 70s, gradually, through the evening and another refreshing - by June standards - night is in the forecast. Temperatures bottom-out in the 50s north of Metro Atlanta and low to mid-60s inside the Perimeter Monday morning.
Under plenty of sunshine, it warms into the mid to upper 80s by noon Monday; peaking in the low to mid-90s in many spots between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Humidity remains fairly low, thankfully.
FIRST ALERT | Near 100° afternoon temperatures are likely heading into mid-week
While the air will be drier this go-around, it’ll still be uncomfortably hot Tuesday through Friday. The hottest weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. First Alert - temperatures may become dangerously hot for those working outside and record high temperatures may be tied or broken.
A gradually cooling trend is in the forecast late week, into the weekend. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are also possible.
