Police: Flowery Branch man arrested for running illegal gambling operation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Flowery Branch man faces numerous charges after officials say police seized more than $30,000 in illegal funds from an illegal gambling operation he owned in Buford.

Officials tell CBS46 News 51-year-old Dennis Maxwell was arrested by the Gwinnett Police Special Investigations Unit charged with commercial gambling and keeping a gambling place.

According to officials, Gwinnett Police Department learned that Little Kings and Queens ran the illegal gambling operation under the guise of a 501c3 charitable organization. police say the business, Little Kings and Queens, is located at 554 West Main St.

