Police: Flowery Branch man arrested for running illegal gambling operation
More than $30K in illegal funds was seized by police
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Flowery Branch man faces numerous charges after officials say police seized more than $30,000 in illegal funds from an illegal gambling operation he owned in Buford.
Officials tell CBS46 News 51-year-old Dennis Maxwell was arrested by the Gwinnett Police Special Investigations Unit charged with commercial gambling and keeping a gambling place.
According to officials, Gwinnett Police Department learned that Little Kings and Queens ran the illegal gambling operation under the guise of a 501c3 charitable organization. police say the business, Little Kings and Queens, is located at 554 West Main St.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.