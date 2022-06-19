Police: Man gets shot trying to stop people from breaking into his car

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot after trying to stop people from breaking into his car.

Police responded to the 2700 block of Lakewood Avenue SW around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a person shot.

Officials tell CBS46 News the victim parked his car and went into 2790 Lakewood Ave. A short time later, police say the man observed people trying to break into his car and when he tried to intervene, he was shot. The individuals fled the scene in the victim’s car, police say.

Officers located the victim near 1458 Metropolitan Pkwy. suffering from a gunshot wound and attempting to transport himself to a local hospital. He was able to pull over when he spotted Atlanta Fire and Rescue and was rushed to the hospital where he was alert, conscious and breathing.

Investigators are working to identify the individuals responsible for the shooting.

No further information is available.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.