Search for man who fell overboard into Lake Lanier enters second day

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Search crews are looking for a man who fell overboard at Lake Lanier Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, at around 2 p.m. on Saturday Hall County Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a man drowning, later identified as 29-year-old Kaiyan Ding of Atlanta.

Authorities say Ding reportedly went overboard from a boat near Holiday Marina on Lake Lanier.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Law Enforcement Game Wardens arrived on the scene soon after and both agencies began searching for Ding with sonar in water ranging from 60 to 100 feet, an agency spokesperson said.

Crews were back out on the water and Sunday morning and will continue the search for Ding until all options have been exhausted.

