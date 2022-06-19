Shortages, cancellations and delays frustrate passengers at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta-based Delta and American Airlines have been facing numerous challenges including delays and cancelations this week. While some issues faced have been completely out of their control and unexpected, it hasn’t stopped thousands of passengers from being frustrated.

Delta Airlines officials tell CBS46 News the factors have all been caused by air traffic control issues weather and unexpected staffing shortages.

While some Delta pilots have said they’ve worked record amounts of overtime, the problems still have yet to lead to improvements.

One of the worst summer travel days was Thursday, as more than 10,000 flights were canceled or delayed nationwide.

As of 5 p.m. on Friday, more than 6,000 flights across the U.S. were delayed or canceled, according to Flight Aware. American Airlines and Delta had the most cancellations.

A Delta spokesperson told CBS46 their operational challenges were partly due to “lingering impacts of air traffic control and weather issues.”

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, officials say there were 403 total delays within, into or out of the United States at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. There were also 128 cancellations.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.