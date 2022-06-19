Advertisement

TONIGHT: Monica Pearson highlights notable Atlanta fathers in a special edition

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Our very own CBS46/Peachtree TV Monica Pearson will sit down with some notable Atlanta fathers including “This Is It” Southern Kitchen owner Shelley Butch Anthony.

Anthony talks about leaving a legacy for his children, and the lessons he hopes they never forget.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens also shares his parenting advice, along with Atlanta United Vice-President and former soccer star Carlos Boca-Negra, plus you will hear from the father of Lil ‘Nas X” Robert Stafford.

Tune in at 8 p.m. Sunday night on Peachtree TV for a special Father’s Day edition of Monica Pearson One on One.

