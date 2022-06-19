Advertisement

Two people killed in shooting in southeast Atlanta

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(Action News 5)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Two people were shot and killed in the area around Villages at Carver Apartments in southeast Atlanta Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department confirmed the details to CBS46 News.

Police say the scene is still active and no suspect information is available currently.

CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene.

We will update this story as it develops.

