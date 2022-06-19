Two people killed in shooting in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Two people were shot and killed in the area around Villages at Carver Apartments in southeast Atlanta Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department confirmed the details to CBS46 News.

Police say the scene is still active and no suspect information is available currently.

