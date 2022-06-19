Advertisement

US opens COVID vaccine to little kids; shots begin this week

This May 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows production of the Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for...
This May 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows production of the Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 in Puurs, Belgium. U.S. health advisers on Saturday, June 18, recommended COVID-19 vaccines for infants, toddlers and preschoolers — the last group without the shots.(The Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. on Saturday opened COVID-19 vaccines to infants, toddlers and preschoolers.

The shots will become available this week, expanding the nation’s vaccination campaign to children as young as 6 months.

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the vaccines for the littlest children, and the final signoff came hours later from Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the agency’s director.

“We know millions of parents and caregivers are eager to get their young children vaccinated, and with today’s decision, they can,” Walensky said in a statement.

While the Food and Drug Administration approves vaccines, it’s the CDC that decides who should get them.

The shots offer young children protection from hospitalization, death and possible long-term complications that are still not clearly understood, the CDC’s advisory panel said.

The government has already been gearing up for the vaccine expansion, with millions of doses ordered for distribution to doctors, hospitals and community health clinics around the country.

Roughly 18 million kids will be eligible, but it remains to be seen how many will ultimately get the vaccines. Less than a third of children ages 5 to 11 have done so since vaccination opened up to them last November.

RELATED: Georgia COVID cases begin to increase; experts remind people to be cautious

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Officials confirm woman dies after drowning in West Point Lake on June 11
Two people killed in shooting in southeast Atlanta
Search for man who fell overboard into Lake Lanier enters second day
Search for man who fell overboard into Lake Lanier enters second day
West Point Lake
Officials confirm woman dies after drowning in West Point Lake on June 11