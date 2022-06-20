Advertisement

16-year-old killed at rock quarry in Jackson County

Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday night.(Source: MGN)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 16-year-old was killed in Jackson County on Friday afternoon when he was killed by a piece of equipment at a rock quarry.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at approximately 1 p.m. June 17 at Vulcan Materials Rock Quarry on Valentine Industrial Parkway in Jefferson.

The teenager, who has not been identified, was reportedly operating the piece of equipment. The machine flipped over and pinned the 16-year-old underneath.

OSHA is investigating the incident. At this time, there is no other information.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ali Abdulrab is urging the state to take legislative action – to better identify dangerous...
Mariam’s Law: Brother urges state to better ID sex offenders after sister’s murder
‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
US opens COVID vaccine to little kids, shots begin next week
Parents remain hesitant to vaccinate children under five despite CDC’s approval
Brickhouse ATL becomes one-of-a-king urban dance training studio.
Look Up Atlanta: Urban dance studio teaches edgy choreography