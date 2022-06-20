16-year-old killed at rock quarry in Jackson County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 16-year-old was killed in Jackson County on Friday afternoon when he was killed by a piece of equipment at a rock quarry.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at approximately 1 p.m. June 17 at Vulcan Materials Rock Quarry on Valentine Industrial Parkway in Jefferson.

The teenager, who has not been identified, was reportedly operating the piece of equipment. The machine flipped over and pinned the 16-year-old underneath.

OSHA is investigating the incident. At this time, there is no other information.

