2 dead, 3 seriously after car crashes into tree in Cherokee County

Cherokee County, Ga. (CBS46) - Two people are dead, and three others were seriously injured after a car flew off a road and hit a tree in Cherokee County, according to deputies.

The accident happened at around 4:30p.m. Sunday on Yellow Creek Road.

Deputies said a Ford F250 was traveling southbound on Yellow Creek Road when it left the road and hit a tree.

71 -year-old Eric Nuzie and 66-year-old Karen Nuzie died in the crash.

An 11-year-old boy was airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta with serious injuries and two adults were taken to North Fulton Hospital with serious injuries.

According to deputies, everyone involved in the crash were family members who traveled from Tallahassee, Florida to a baseball tournament in Atlanta.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

