53-year-old Marietta man struck by hit-and-run driver in front of home

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 53-year-old Marietta man was seriously injured after being struck Saturday evening by a hit-and-run driver as he stood in front of his home on Wright Street.

Marietta Police Department says they received a call around 11:05 p.m. from neighbors who found the victim.

Robert Morrison was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital for treatment. Police say the driver of the car did not stop to help Morrison or call the police.

Police believe the vehicle was dark gray and possibly a Honda based on evidence at the scene. The crash investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Officer R. Clark at 770-794-5364.

