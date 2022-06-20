Advertisement

Abrams tries to flip script on guns and crime in Georgia

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media during Georgia's...
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media during Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Abrams has endorsed three Democrats in June 21, 2022 statewide runoffs -- Charlie Bailey for lieutenant governor, Bee Nguyen for secretary of state, and William Boddie for labor commissioner. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Jun. 20, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As Republicans nationwide gear up to attack Democrats with tough-on-crime platforms this fall, Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams is making guns a central focus of her race for governor.

Abrams is trying to turn crime into a liability for incumbent Republican Brian Kemp’s reelection bid.

Abrams made tightening Georgia’s gun laws a big part of a public safety plan she released Thursday.

She wants to reverse multiple laws that Georgia Republicans have enacted since 2014 loosening restrictions on guns.

Republicans say Abrams is out of touch on crime. They say people need to be able to carry guns to protect themselves.

