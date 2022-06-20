Atlanta History Center celebrates significance of Juneteenth

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta’s History Center held its annual Jubilee on the Lawn Juneteenth event Sunday.

Visitors learned about the historical importance of Black history and the future of Black excellence in the metro Atlanta region.

Thousands of people from across metro Atlanta met in the downtown area to celebrate Juneteenth Saturday, the official commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S. The Saturday event included a parade, music, art, food, family fun and celebrations of Black culture.

A bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday was signed into law last year by President Joe Biden.

Atlanta History Center Juneteenth event

Dozens of Juneteenth events were also held throughout the metro Atlanta area on Saturday and Sunday, including the annual Juneteenth Black Market celebration at the Trap Music Museum.

