First Alert Forecast: Record Heat Returns this Week
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A dry week ahead with record highs expected Tuesday – Thursday.
Monday Forecast:
A really nice, cool morning gives away to a beautiful afternoon with mostly sunny skies, low humidity ad highs near 90.
High: 92° Average High: 88° Chance of Rain: 0%
What You Need to Know:
Summer arrives tomorrow, and with it comes extreme heat. Highs in the upper 90s to triple digits are expected Tuesday – Friday. Dry air stays in place through the week, meaning lower humidity than last week, as well as little-to-no rain through the week. With the hot and dry weather expected, a flash drought is possible by the end of the month.
