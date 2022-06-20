Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Record Heat Returns this Week

By Ella Dorsey
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A dry week ahead with record highs expected Tuesday – Thursday.

Monday Forecast:

A really nice, cool morning gives away to a beautiful afternoon with mostly sunny skies, low humidity ad highs near 90.

High: 92° Average High: 88° Chance of Rain: 0%

A mild morning and a warm afternoon with no rain.
What You Need to Know:

Record breaking highs
Summer arrives tomorrow, and with it comes extreme heat. Highs in the upper 90s to triple digits are expected Tuesday – Friday. Dry air stays in place through the week, meaning lower humidity than last week, as well as little-to-no rain through the week. With the hot and dry weather expected, a flash drought is possible by the end of the month.

Very little rain
