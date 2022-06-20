FIRST ALERT: Record Breaking Heat This Week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Temperatures will continue to climb this week, with high temperatures reaching 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday! There is a FIRST ALERT Wednesday and Thursday for the record-breaking heat. The hot weather Will be with us all week, with temperatures 5-15 degrees above average through the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. No Rain.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hot!

High Temperature: 96

Record high Temperature: 98 in 1933

Normal High: 88

Chance of rain: 0%

High temperatures will reach 100 in Atlanta on Wednesday and Thursday. There is a FIRST ALERT both days for the record breaking heat.

Low rain chances return by the end of the work week. Only an isolated shower/storm is forecast Thursday - Saturday. Higher rain chances return Sunday.

