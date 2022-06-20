Advertisement

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: All lanes on I-285 closed amid 2 reported crashes

All lanes blocked on I-285 east at Flat Shoals Rd
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - All lanes on I-285 EB and I-285 SB are blocked off after two crashes were reported Monday morning.

Fire crews responded to the first crash on I-285 EB at Flat Shoals Road at approximately 4:45 a.m. By 7 a.m. flames could still be seen emanating from the tractor-trailer. It is unclear how many vehicles were involved.

Traffic is currently being diverted to Flat Shoals Road which will take you to Candler Road and then onto I-20 EB.

Investigators are also on scene of a crash on I-285 SB at Glenwood Road in DeKalb County. Police confirm one person is dead. Crews are working to clear the scene.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The father of one of American music's most decorated performers isn't surprised by his son's...
WATCH: Monica Pearson One on One with Robert Stafford, dad of Lil’ Nas X
All lanes blocked on I-285 east at Flat Shoals Rd
More Record Heat on the Way
First two days of summer will bring record heat
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Man shot while walking home in attempted robbery on Pelham Street