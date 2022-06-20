FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: All lanes on I-285 closed amid 2 reported crashes

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - All lanes on I-285 EB and I-285 SB are blocked off after two crashes were reported Monday morning.

Fire crews responded to the first crash on I-285 EB at Flat Shoals Road at approximately 4:45 a.m. By 7 a.m. flames could still be seen emanating from the tractor-trailer. It is unclear how many vehicles were involved.

Traffic is currently being diverted to Flat Shoals Road which will take you to Candler Road and then onto I-20 EB.

Investigators are also on scene of a crash on I-285 SB at Glenwood Road in DeKalb County. Police confirm one person is dead. Crews are working to clear the scene.

