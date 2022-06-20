Advertisement

Hawks’ new GM Fields makes improved defense the top priority

FILE - Toronto Raptors' Landry Fields smiles during a break in the second half of an NBA...
FILE - Toronto Raptors' Landry Fields smiles during a break in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Wednesday, April 1, 2015, in Minneapolis. Atlanta Hawks new general manager, Landry Fields, says team president Travis Schlenk is still the decision-maker as the Hawks approach Thursday's, June 23, 2022, NBA draft. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)(Jim Mone | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Hawks are emphasizing defensive improvement as they consider offseason changes.

Change already has come in the front office, where Landry Fields has been promoted to general manager.

He will still report to team president Travis Schlenk. The Hawks have the No. 16 pick in Thursday’s NBA draft and could consider a trade.

Fields said he and Schlenk are considering trade options with the pick.

The Hawks must improve on defense after a first-round loss to Miami in the playoffs. It was a big step back for the team which advanced to the Eastern Conference finals in 2021.

