Kroger announces partnership with Market Wagon in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new Kroger partnership will now give metro Atlanta customers access to more than 60 farms, chefs and artisans in the Atlanta area.

Kroger Farmers Market, powered by Market Wagon, offers a uniquely local assortment of over 1,150 products.

Customers within a 60-mile radius of Atlanta, which includes 28 counties, can place their orders and choose their preferred delivery day of Tuesday or Friday or both.

Some of the featured providers include D&B Farm and Livestock in Loganville. D&B Farm provides free-range eggs and a variety of vegetables like squash and zucchini that are grown naturally with no pesticides.

Piedmont Kitchen Co., which is owned by Brad Coolidge, offers ready-to-eat meals and is knowns for his BBQ dishes and vegan options like chili and stew.

The 7W Farm in Winston provides grass-fed ground beef, breakfast sausage and sustainably-grown vegetables.

Kroger Farmers Market powered by Market Wagon contains everything you would expect to find at a physical farmers market – local farm-fresh eggs, dairy, meat, produce, baked goods, and more. Shopping requires no upfront fees or long-term subscriptions. Food is delivered in reusable, insulated cloth bags along with ice packs which can be reused over and over again.

Farmer and tech entrepreneur Nick Carter teamed up with logistics expert Dan Brunner to start Market Wagon in 2016. It is now available in more than 30 markets across Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Click here to place an order. https://marketwagon.com/kroger/

