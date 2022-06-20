Look Up Atlanta: Urban dance studio teaches edgy choreography

ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) - The metro-Atlanta arts scene goes beyond a paint brush and blank canvas. The city’s wide variety of music, theatre and dance keep its culture rich.

Tucked away in Roswell is a one-of-kind dance studio. Brickhouse ATL has become a second home for kids and young adults committed to learning the art of urban dance.

Kelly Peters, co-owner of Brickhouse ATL says before coming to the metro, the studio was birthed in the heart of New York City’s Times Square. He opened the Atlanta location in February to bring a New York vibe to the south.

Through genres such as contemporary fusion, hip-hop, heels, street jazz, breaking and krumping, he’s laid a foundation of important lessons for his students.

“We’re going to mold them into whatever they’d like to be,” Peters said.

The studio is for ages seven and up. Peters says some members of his most advanced group have performed with Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, and Janet Jackson.

Peters says he’s teaching kids the lessons that go beyond a dance step.

“Once you have the ability to turn the switch on, which is that confidence, it helps you in life,” Peters said. “The dance steps are just part of it.”

Peters continues to be a well-respected educator in the dance world. His teaching seems to have the ability to ignite the fire within performance groups – and it shows each time he and his crew hit the stage.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.