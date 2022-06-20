Advertisement

Man shot early Monday morning outside recording studio owned by T.I.

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man was shot early this morning outside of a recording studio in northwest Atlanta that is reportedly owned by musician and entrepreneur T.I.

Atlanta Police say officers responded to 588 Trabert Ave. NW around 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a man sitting in a car who had a graze wound from gunfire.

The victim told police that he was just sitting in his vehicle when another vehicle approached. Two men got out of the vehicle and started shooting at his car. The men then left the scene.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital and was stable this morning.

There have been multiple shootings near recording studios in the metro Atlanta area in recent history.

In March, a man was shot and killed at an East Point recording studio on Cleveland Avenue.

In April, a woman was shot and killed at a recording studio in East Point.

No other information has been released.

