Man shot while walking home in attempted robbery on Pelham Street

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is recovering at Grady Hospital after being held at gunpoint while walking home from work.

It happened on Pelham Street in northwest Atlanta. According to police, the gunman approached the man and demanded that he hand his backpack over. The victim complied and was allegedly shot in the leg before the assailant ran away.

Investigators tell CBS46, the shooter apparently dropped the backpack while fleeing the scene.

No arrest has been made at this time. If you have any information, call Atlanta police.

