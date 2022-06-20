Out and About in the ATL | June 20-26, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s going to be a hot one this week. Good thing there are lots of cool events to attend. Check out the latest list of things to do in the metro Atlanta area.

MONDAY

The two-day Bunneroo 2022 Summer Solstice Festival is happening in Athens. There will be live music, art, food, a bouncy house, vendors and more.

TUESDAY

Oakland Cemetery’s Juneteenth “We Shall Overcome” walking tour will take place at 10 a.m. This 75-minute guided tour explores the lives and accomplishments of outstanding and ordinary African Americans in Atlanta.

The Afrocentric hip-hop group Arrested Development wraps up a three-night residency celebrating Juneteenth at City Winery Atlanta.

WEDNESDAY

Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown is coming to Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park.

The indie/rock group Sleep House, along with The Haunting, Between Giants and Bedside Pond, are performing at Smith’s Olde Bar on Piedmont Avenue.

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra performs its 2nd concert in the park at Piedmont Park. Guest conductor Anthony Parnther and the ASO will perform a program of some of Hollywood’s greatest hits, including music from Back to the Future, King Richard, Call of the Wild, Out of Africa, E.T. and more.

THURSDAY

The May Patterson Goodrum House on West Paces Ferry Road will be open for tours on June 23. An extensive restoration of the house and gardens is currently underway.

Singer-songwriter Andy Grammer is performing at Center Stage Theater on West Peachtree Street NW.

Forever ‘78 at Venkman’s will feature the music of Billy Joel, Bob Seger, James Taylor, Willie Nelson, Meat Loaf, Kenny Rogers and more.

FRIDAY

The Atlanta Symphony will perform 2 nights of music from the game FINAL FANTASY at the Atlanta Symphony Hall. Led by GRAMMY Award-winner Arnie Roth.

YouTuber and standup comedian Kurtis Conner is performing at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Maggie Rose is performing on the city green in Sandy Springs. Reserved tables available.

The Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus presents the world premiere of Julian Hornik’s “@QueerZ” at Georgia Tech.

“Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer” tells the story of a woman who co-founded a new political party to advocate for Black voting rights. The one-woman show at Southwest Arts Center continues through July 10.

Doraville Underground Theater is presenting a night of standup comedy featuring the best comics in Doraville.

Semi-Charmed performs indie, pop, British and progressive punk music at PURE Taqueria in Brookhaven.

CeeLo Green performs his tribute to James Brown at The Eastern on Old Flat Shoals Drive.

SATURDAY

The Coca-Cola Summer Film Festival presents “Saturday Night Fever” in honor of the movie’s 45th anniversary at The Fox Theatre in Atlanta.

Head to Napoleon’s in Decatur for an ‘80s dance party with Yacht Rock Schooner.

Singer and songwriter Michelle Malone is performing at Eddie’s Attic in Decatur.

Comedian George Wallace is performing at the Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross.

The Black Sheep Comedy Show is happening at Village Theatre on Decatur Street SE. Black Sheep is the show where comedians get to do their best work -- free from the restrictions of mainstream circuits -- and the audience gets to come along for the wild ride.

Viva! Las Duluth on the Duluth Town Green will feature all your favorite Vegas Strip performances including magicians, Cirque-style dancers and impersonators, including Elvis.

Singer Taylor Dane performs at Mable House Barnes Amphitheater in Mableton.

SUNDAY

5Church’s monthly Sunday Service Rooftop Brunch features a full brunch buffet, live band and full-service bar.

Bizarre Bazaar presents The Imperial Big Gay Yard Sale and Water Balloon Fight at The Imperial in Decatur. There will be 30+ booths.

