Popular Midtown Atlanta bar named The Highlander announces sudden closure

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The well-known dive bar The Highlander on Monroe Avenue in Midtown Atlanta is closing.

The announcement was made Monday afternoon on Facebook. According to the post, the bar is closing because of “unforeseen circumstances.” Tonight is supposedly the last night the bar will be open.

The bar has been open since 1992 and has been featured more than once on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.”

Click here to watch episode.

The bar is known for its food, live music, and billiards room.

Food favorites include their pasta-rella sticks, tater tots, pot stickers, chicken wings, jerk chili, the Mother Clucker chicken sandwich, Highlander Burger, beef stroganoff, and chicken schnitzel piccata.

The bar also hosted a variety of bands, including rock, punk, heavy metal, new wave, and rockabilly. Karaoke, bingo and trivia were also popular activities at The Highlander.

As of 5 p.m., their Facebook post has received 597 comments and has been shared 898 times. Many people have expressed their dismay and shared memories of time spent at the bar.

Although it has not been confirmed, multiple comments suggest that the sports bar Benchwarmers will be opening in the space.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.