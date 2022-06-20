Advertisement

Shaq, Henry Co. Sheriff to bring youth sports camps to McDonough High School

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal and Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett announced they will host the Sports Spectacular at McDonough High School featuring four youth sports in three days.

Officials tell CBS46 News the youth sports camp was created to boys and girls in grades 3-8 hone their skills and connect with other kids.

The Sports Spectacular will feature basketball, football, baseball and volleyball training on June 20-June 22 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at McDonough High School located at 155 Post Master Dr.

Shaq was named the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Director of Community Relations.

Hundreds of people, including 350 bikes, dozens of police cruisers from metro Atlanta counties and dozens of food vendors participated in the second annual Ride 4 Unity event Saturday.

Shaq and Scandrett hope the event helps to ‘bridge the gap’ between law enforcement and the community.

