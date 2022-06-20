Single Paulding County dad receives home makeover for Father’s Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As we celebrated Father’s Day on Sunday, a once in a lifetime gift brought one single father in Paulding County to tears.

Overwhelmed with emotions, Dale Osburn can no longer hold in his excitement. Shock and joy radiates from him as he sees his once in a lifetime surprise gift.

The single-father of three sees his new apartment for the very first time - since an extreme home makeover.

“I never expected anything like this to happen to me,” said Osburn, the first-ever recipient of the Daddy’s Home Makeover, which helps single fathers setting a great example.

Interior designer Mona Stephen led the initiative.

The living room, kitchen, bathroom and bedrooms are all refurbished with new floors, paint, furniture and appliances.

“You’ve got some space now, boo,” said Stephen. “We recreated the space and its all about him. Its all about the kids.”

“I’m just an average person doing what I’m supposed to do. I never expected anyone to notice it. I’m just doing what I know that I need to do for my kid and myself. It was a simple little heart attack of joy,” said Osburn.

And many gifts for Dale’s young children.

A brand-new bedroom.

“Is it cool?” he asks his daughter. “You have your own bed now. No more sharing with your brother.”

And a dream backyard for his kids to enjoy.

“We don’t have to go to the park - we got a park at home,” he says.

Upgrades to the home help celebrate the hard work that comes with being a great dad.

“I’m just doing what I’m supposed to do. I don’t expect an award. This is crazy,” Dale says, fighting back tears.

