3 people shot, killed in domestic incident in Austell

Police lights
Police lights(WIS)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three people are dead as a result of a domestic incident at a home on Gardner Street in Austell, according to Cobb County Police Department.

CCPD says they responded to a call from the home at 12:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found 3 adults who had been shot and killed. A man was taken into custody and there are no other possible suspects.

The names of the victims are being withheld until relatives are notified. Police have not released any other information.

