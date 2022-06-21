APD urges more citizens to allow police to tap into private surveillance cameras

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined leaders of the city’s police department Tuesday for a demonstration on how a new program is using publicly and privately owned surveillance cameras to solve crimes more quickly.

Known as Connect Atlanta, the program was first introduced in January. Since then, Atlantans have registered -- at no cost to them -- more than 3,100 cameras, many of them doorbell cameras. Other Atlantans have paid $350 to integrate another 5,700 cameras, adding to the city’s growing live network.

The cameras are helping to solve not just violent crimes, police said, but also crimes that affect quality of life, like car break-ins and porch thefts. They’re hoping more citizens will join in.

“We would like everyone, and I mean everyone, within the city limits of Atlanta -- if you own cameras of any kind, at the bare minimum register, and if you are comfortable sharing your footage with us, integrate,” said APD Major Michael O’Connor, “and then we can more quickly solve the types of crimes or these types of incidents where children go missing or we have Alzheimer’s patients who go missing, we can much more rapidly get to the conclusion of those cases.”

If you’re interested in letting the city have access to your camera, visit Connect Atlanta.

