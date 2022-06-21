Award-winning Atlanta filmmaker Fr3deR1cK captures identity through art

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - From the civil rights era to shedding light on Atlanta’s once-underground dance scene, Emmy award-winning filmmaker Fr3deR1cK Taylor has captured it all.

Known for creating documentaries that challenge the status quo, the Chicago-born content creator is now joining forces with The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta to address the city’s ongoing equity issues through the “TogetherATL” campaign.

“They see the future of Atlanta as a place for everyone to be able to thrive and that’s something I’ve always been passionate about is Atlanta and its history,” Taylor said about his decision to join the initiative. “There are people out there that are interested in the greater good for all people, all groups and all communities.”

You were tasked with leading the vision for “TogetherATL” and creating the official campaign video. In the video, you capture the different cultures that make up Atlanta. What was your vision going into this and what message did you want to send?

“It has a lot to do with what we learned as kids. When we were kids we loved those songs that teach us stuff and I wanted to bring that sensibility into the adult world. I think a lot of the answers to our problems are in who we were as kids before we took on all these problems as adults,” Taylor explained.

His other work includes “Counter Histories: Rock Hill,” “After the Fall: HIV Grows Up,”“Boxing Chicks” and most notably “Taking J-Setting from Underground Clubs to the Main Stage,” which tells the story of Atlanta-based LGBTQ male dance troupe: Dance Champz.

“This journey for me had a lot to do with a lot of effort and a lot of love for other people and through that I was able to find my voice and my muse and use the culture that I come from to extend to other cultures,” Taylor said.

For more on Fr3deR1cK Taylor and his work, click here.

