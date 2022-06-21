Crews battling massive fire at Motel 6 in Commerce

COMMERCE Ga. (CBS46) - Crews are battling a massive structure fire in Jackson County.

The fire broke out Monday evening at a business on State Route 15 at I-85 southbound near Tanger Outlets in Commerce. The structure is a Motel 6 and is a total loss, according to fire officials.

Hotel staff first reported seeing smoke coming from a laundry room. Firefighters tell CBS46 it’s the largest fire in the region in over 20 years and over 20 agencies responded to help battle the blaze.

A witness who claims to know the owner of the building says the roof appears to have caved in. That witness adds that roadways are blocked in the area and many nearby stores have been evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.

