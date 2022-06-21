First Alert Forecast: Extreme Heat Settles in on the First Day of Summer

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Extreme heat arrives today with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s over the next 3 days.

Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

High: 97° Record High: 98° in 1933 Average High: 88° Chance of Rain: 0%

Near Record Highs. (cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

Today is the first day of summer There is an air quality code orange alert in place today – those with lung or heart disease, and the elderly should limit time outside this afternoon.

Summer arrived today at 5:14am. (cbs46)

Tomorrow we see record highs in the triple digits, and upper 90s are expected Thursday as well. Unfortunately very little rain is expected through the week.

Hot through the week. (cbs46)

