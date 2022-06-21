Advertisement

FIRST ALERT | The hottest afternoon in nearly three years is in Wednesday’s forecast

By Cutter Martin
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The ridge of high pressure that baked the southeast last week, and temporarily shifted north over the weekend, returns in full-force this week. Temperatures are forecast to soar to near 100° Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

The last time Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reached 100° was August 13, 2019; a summer that was hot, overall, for the entire area.

Unlike last week, the humidity is forecast to remain lower Wednesday afternoon. While the actual temperature will be unusually hot, it won’t feel much hotter than what the thermometer temperature reads thanks to the drier air.

Temperatures, again, soar to near 100° Thursday afternoon. Humidity may be a bit higher Thursday afternoon, causing it to feel even hotter.

The ridge of high pressure and abnormal warmth lessens as we get into the weekend. The chance of needed rain also increases through the weekend as high pressure, finally, loosens its grip on the southeast.

