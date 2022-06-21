FIRST ALERT: Record Breaking Heat Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Temperatures continue to heat up, with triple digit temperatures forecast for Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures in Atlanta will reach near 100. There is a FIRST ALERT Wednesday for record-breaking heat.

Wednesday (CBS46)

The heat will cause another afternoon of higher ozone levels. As a result, there is another CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT for Wednesday in Metro Atlanta. Sensitive groups should limit outdoor activities in the later afternoon and early evening when air quality is at its worst. Sensitive groups include: the elderly, those with asthma, people with heart and/or lung disease, etc.

Code Orange (CBS46)

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Humidity levels remain low Wednesday, before humidity and rain chances creep back up Thursday. Thursday will not be as hot as Wednesday, but it may FEEL hotter with the higher humidity. A Heat Advisory may be issued for dangerous heat (feels like Temperatures of 105) Thursday.

This weekend, we’ll see higher rain chances, with off and on rain through most of next week.

7 day forecast (CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.