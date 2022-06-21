Georgia Secretary of State appearing Tuesday before House Jan. 6 commission

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Brad Raffensperger is scheduled to testify Tuesday before a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

CBS News is reporting Georgia’s secretary of state, along with Gabriel Sterling, the office’s chief operating officer, will appear before the Democrat-led House Select Committee when the commission resumes its public hearings at 1 p.m. ET.

CBS News will broadcast live coverage of the hearing.

RELATED: Georgia will be front and center in nationally televised Jan. 6 hearings

The committee’s likely focus will be on a phone call that Raffensperger received on Jan. 2 from then-President Donald Trump, in which he asked Georgia’s top elections official “to find 11,780 votes” in order to overturn Georgia’s results in the November 2020 general election.

Audio reveals a call from former President Donald Trump to discuss 2020 Election voting numbers. (WASHINGTON POST/YOUTUBE)

Raffensperger repeatedly rebuffed Trump’s efforts and refuted claims of widespread voter fraud in Georgia. Joe Biden became the first Democratic White House candidate to carry Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992, winning the Peach State by .23%. Georgia was also the only Deep South state to vote Democratic in the 2020 presidential election.

The House committee began holding a series of nationally televised public hearings last week.

RELATED: Former Georgia U.S. Attorney BJay Pak testifies before Jan. 6 commission

Raffensperger won a crowded, May 24 GOP secretary of state primary by defeating, among others, the Trump-endorsed candidacy of Jody Hice.

Also expected to appear Tuesday is Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, also a Republican, and Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss, a former election worker from Fulton County, Georgia.

Trump lost both Georgia and Arizona to Biden, but he and officials with his reelection campaign pushed top officials in those states to overturn the election results.

Moss, according to CBS News, sued One America News Network and Rudy Giuliani in December for defamation, alleging the network aired stories that falsely accused her and her mother, a fellow election worker, of committing ballot fraud to alter the outcome of the 2020 election, according to the lawsuit.

The two reached a settlement agreement with One America News in April, though Giuliani remains as a defendant.

Trump himself also accused Moss and her mother of carrying out a fake ballot scheme and called them professional vote scammers, allegations that led to death threats and intimidation, and forced them into hiding, committee aides said.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.