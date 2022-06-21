Georgia’s A5 Mizuno Volleyball Club are national champs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s not one but two national championships for Alpharetta’s A5 Mizuno Volleyball Club.

11-Lori and 13-Karen took home the gold at the world’s largest volleyball tournament in Orlando, Florida; AAU’s Junior National Championship.

11′s coach Lori Benjamin was impressed by her team’s grit to battle back saying, “I’m so incredibly thankful to be a part of A5 history with Coach Megan and these amazing young ladies. It was such a thrill watching them fight through their nerves, lose the first set and have the fight to battle back to be champions. This is a special team that I will never forget.”

More than 4,400 teams competed, some from as far away as Canada, Columbia, Dominican Republic, and Peru. A5′s 11 and 13-year-old teams also made club history winning its first national championship in A5′s 20-year history. Special honors went to 13 year old’s Mia Ray and McKenzie Wilkie. Both were voted All-Americans. 12-year-old Marissa Jones was voted the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

“It’s fun to take a team with so much talent and manage them into the best level they can be. My job is to help them be as successful as possible and have fun doing it,” said 13′s Coach Karen Arndt. “Luckily that combination worked this past week at the AAU vb tournament and brought us a gold in the national championship in 13 Open. I’m so proud of this team and look forward to reaching that same goal at the USAV National Tournament in Indy this week!”

A5′s club will compete for a second national title in Indianapolis, Indiana starting this Wednesday at USA Volleyball’s National Championship. 11-Lori goes into the tournament ranked number 2 in the nation. 13-Karen is ranked 7th.

