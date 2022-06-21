Headliner announced for ‘Look Up Atlanta’ fireworks show on July 3

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A headliner has been announced for the Southeast’s largest fireworks show “Look Up Atlanta,” according to the Georgia World Congress Center Authority (GWCCA).

National recording artist and “America’s Got Talent” runner-up Angelica Hale will headline a lineup of special performances prior to the show. Hale’s performance will cap a night of all Atlanta-based performers.

“Look Up Atlanta” is a “special celebration of Atlanta for Atlantans” and revives Fourth of July fireworks at Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta. It will also honor Atlanta’s history as host of the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games.

“Angelica Hale will be a fantastic performance to conclude an unforgettable night of entertainment leading into our fireworks show,” said Frank Poe, GWCCA’s Executive Director.

“I’m very grateful and excited to be a part of this incredible celebration,” said Angelica Hale. “I cannot wait to enjoy my Fourth of July fireworks with you all in Atlanta!”

Angelica Hale is a 14-year-old singer from Atlanta, who competed in Season 12 of “America’s Got Talent” in 2017, received Chris Hardwick’s Golden Buzzer, and finished as the youngest runner-up in the show’s history. She has been a featured performer in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Braves, US Open (Tennis), and Ottawa Senators, while also appearing on several TV shows, such as Little Big Shots, Today Show, Access Hollywood, Pickler & Ben, Harry, Hallmark Channel, and numerous affiliated news/morning shows.

In 2012, when Angelica Hale was just 4 years old, she became very ill with double pneumonia due to an aggressive Strep Pneumococcal bacterial infection. She required life-saving medical intervention and was put on ECMO life-support. She went septic and experienced multiple organ failure, including her kidneys which did not recover. After 80 straight days in the hospital, she returned home and continued dialysis for a year and a half. On Sept. 13, 2013, Angelica and her mom underwent a successful kidney transplantation surgery at two Atlanta hospitals across the street from each other: Emory University Hospital and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Egleston. She has been pursuing her dreams of being a star ever since.

Tickets to Look Up Atlanta are on sale now at GWCCA.org/LookUpATL. Prices start at $10 with an all-new VIP Village experience ticket that includes access to premier viewing areas and amenities and locally curated food and beverage options for purchase, for $40. Peachtree TV will broadcast Look Up Atlanta live from gates open through the fireworks show.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.