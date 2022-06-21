House owned by former Atlanta Hawks player reportedly broken into, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A break-in was reported Sunday at a home owned by former Atlanta Hawks basketball player and current ESPN analyst Vince Carter.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded to a burglary call off King Road in northwest Atlanta just before midnight Sunday.

Police said a victim inside the home called 911 after she heard a loud noise and sounds of someone entering the home.

When the first officer arrived, a man was observed seen leaving the house, but officers were not able to arrest him, police said.

Fulton County records show the home belongs to Vince Carter, who played for the Hawks from 2018-2020.

The victim was not injured.

There was no indication Carter himself was at the home at the time of the reported burglary.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.