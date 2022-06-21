Advertisement

House owned by former Atlanta Hawks player reportedly broken into, police say

Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images
Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images (WLUC)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A break-in was reported Sunday at a home owned by former Atlanta Hawks basketball player and current ESPN analyst Vince Carter.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded to a burglary call off King Road in northwest Atlanta just before midnight Sunday.

Police said a victim inside the home called 911 after she heard a loud noise and sounds of someone entering the home.

When the first officer arrived, a man was observed seen leaving the house, but officers were not able to arrest him, police said.

Fulton County records show the home belongs to Vince Carter, who played for the Hawks from 2018-2020.

The victim was not injured.

There was no indication Carter himself was at the home at the time of the reported burglary.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

JBLM identified the soldier as 25-year-old Army Sgt. Emmett Leviticus Moore
Soldier from metro Atlanta shot and killed at Washington house party
Ice Sculpture Incorporated
Look Up Atlanta: The chilling art of ice sculpting
National Smoothie Day
National Smoothie Day
Special grand jury questions Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
Georgia Secretary of State appearing Tuesday before House Jan. 6 commission
Extreme heat settles in today
Extreme heat settles in for the first day of summer