Inaugural Make Music Day Atlanta features local performers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The first Make Music Day Atlanta is happening on the first day of summer.

The one-day celebration showcases music by local artists throughout Atlanta’s neighborhood commercial districts.

Performers at Venkman’s on Ralph McGill Boulevard include Riley Schatz (indie-folk, indie-rock); Alchemy Foundation (bluegrass, hip-hop); Flat Rock Swing (Americana, bluegrass and country); and Tialauna & The Royal Souls Band (R&B, hip-hop).

In Little Five Points, there will be a jazz jam between 8 and 9 p.m. at 394 Moreland Ave. NE.

