Look Up Atlanta: The chilling art of ice sculpting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The PeachtreeTV team is gearing up to host Look Up Atlanta — the southeast’s largest fireworks show — by celebrating all the things that make Atlanta great.

This week we focus on ART! Our friends at Ice Sculpture Incorporated stopped by to show off their icy masterpiece and help us count down to the big day on July 3.

12 DAYS until #LookUpAtlanta takes over the city! Jim and John from Ice Sculpture Inc. carved a piece of the official logo for us on #WakeUpATL. Pretty cool! @peachtreetv @cbs46 @LanaHarrisNews pic.twitter.com/yvirN1Euoa — Brooks Baptiste (@brooksbaptiste) June 21, 2022

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

Tickets to Look Up Atlanta are on sale now and can be found here. All ticket proceeds will benefit the Centennial Olympic Park beautification fund.

To save $5 per ticket, enter promo code PeachtreeTV.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.