New mural on Beltline created to empower black women, artist says

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Where does power lie?

”It is inspired by Greek Mythology, the three women who watch over your lifeline and cut it when you pass,” said artist Drew Borders.

Who dictates your story?

”From my personal history as a black woman, I always felt like we didn’t have much control over what happened to us in our lives,” said Borders.

Is someone watching over you?

”I thought it would be fun to kind of play with that by making these huge, powerful, beings all black women who are watching over the destinies of all people,” said Borders.

This is Drew Borders, creator of the new Atlanta Beltline mural she calls, The Fates.

”I thought it would be nice for people to put their hand on top of the string and feel a connection to their own life strings,” said Borders.

Along the strings are three women, who watch out for her.

”This one right here is myself when I was younger. I am locking eyes across the street with my sister,” said Borders, “That is my mother.”

As she created this piece, she started learning more about her family line and the stories of her grandmothers.

”This is my love letter to them. They have both passed and I miss them terribly,” said Borders “It makes me wonder what they would think, if they were to see it. I am sure they would be proud.”

This art, is not just for them.

”I thought it would be kind of nice to see myself or other people who look like me, people with darker complexions, represented in this mural,” said Borders.

Drew says her latest piece is for black women, for young black girls who walk under the bridge and get to see themselves in this story.

”I see you. You are represented. You matter...you are not boxed into one specific look or feel. You don’t have to be one type of person. You can be anything you want to be,” said Borders.

Drew says families in the neighborhood have been pushing for a mural for a while now and have made her loved and appreciated while she brought this piece to life.

”I know that something like this, while it does not fix the problems we have in our society and the way we treat minorities or black women, I hope that it starts to open the debate for people to talk about and really make change,” said Borders.

The new mural unveiled on the Southside Beltline Trail, over Ormewood Avenue.

