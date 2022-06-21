Advertisement

Zoo Atlanta closing early due to hot weather

El Zoológico de Atlanta cerrará más temprano debido al calor.
El Zoológico de Atlanta cerrará más temprano debido al calor.(Cortesía Zoo Atlanta)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Zoo Atlanta will close early Wednesday and Thursday “due to extreme high heat indexes, predicted by the National Weather Service.

The final entry of the day on both days will be for the 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. time slot, with entry gates closing at 1 p.m. and zoo grounds closing at 2:30 p.m.

According to a zoo spokesperson, guests planning to visit on June 22 or June 23 are encouraged to attend during the morning hours.

Zoo Atlanta is expected to resume normal operating hours on Friday, June 24.

