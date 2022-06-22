10th and Monroe intersection, where teen was fatally killed, to be redesigned

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One of Atlanta’s busiest pedestrian intersections will be redesigned.

An Atlanta city council member shared the latest rendering in a community newsletter.

“I’m excited about the plan,” said Wan, in an interview with CBS46 on Tuesday.

“I think there’s better protection for pedestrians. I think there’s a really clear delineated path for bicycles so you’re reducing the confusion in that area. I just want to get the work underway,” said Wan.

New renderings show a raised intersection with an extended bike lane at 10th and Monroe in Midtown.



Thomas Hyneman’s daughter was hit and killed here 6 years ago. Story on @CBS46 at 11pm. pic.twitter.com/HCmXIIKI10 — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) June 22, 2022

Wan said the city is submitting the project for bids this month.

The intersection also serves as an entry point to the BeltLine.

The design rendering shows a raised intersection, an extended bike lane continuing to the BeltLine, and colored conflict areas to improve pedestrian safety.

One of Atlanta’s busiest pedestrian intersections will be redesigned. (City of Atlanta)

Six years ago, 14-year-old Alex Hyneman was riding her bike at the intersection when she was hit by a car.

The student at Midtown High School, then Grady High School, died from her injuries.

“It’s never over. Losing anyone, but specifically losing my little is not something I just wake up one day and I’m okay from,” said Thomas Hyneman on Tuesday.

Hyneman, 39, has rallied for safety improvements to this intersection since her daughter’s death.

Hyneman said he’s hopeful that others’ lives can be saved from Alex’s death.

A rock, painted blue after the color of Alex’s hair at the time, now sits at the intersection.

“I like the idea of it being a promise to all of the students going to Midtown High right now. We lost one of your fellow students in this intersection. But we’re doing something about it,” Hyneman said.

Wan said this is the first redesign project in a three-phase project by Atlanta DOT to renovate Monroe Avenue.

“Everyone needs to be slowed down a bit and better organized. And I think that’s what’s most needed for this intersection,” said Rebecca Serna with Propel ATL.

Serna said she’d like to see improved signal timing and a pedestrian scramble, allowing people outside of cars to cross from any corner at a designated time.

