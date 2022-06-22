4th of July: Parades, events and celebrations in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - This year’s celebration of America’s 246th birthday is titled “Look Up Atlanta,” capturing the greatness of the city. Organizers say the event will showcase the best of Atlanta including its sports teams, cultural diversity, food and art scene.
In 2020, Atlanta’s main fireworks celebration in Centennial Olympic Park was canceled as COVID-19 cases jumped across Georgia and surrounding states. Officials have canceled fireworks shows in Buckhead, Marietta and Stone Mountain in efforts to reduce large crowds.
Here is a list of parades, events and celebrations happening in and around metro Atlanta for the 4th of July:
- WHAT: The southeast’s largest fireworks show
- WHERE: Centennial Olympic Park
- WHEN: July 3
City of Marietta’s Fourth in the Park
- WHAT: Celebration that includes parade, live concerts, museum tours, arts and crafts show, food and a carnival
- WHERE: 99 S Park Square NE
- WHEN: July 4 at 10 a.m.
Alpharetta July 4th Celebration
- WHAT: The 4th of July Celebration at Willis Park featuring fun, activities and fireworks
- WHERE: 11925 Willis Road in Alpharetta
- WHEN: 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.
Roswell Fireworks Extravaganza
- WHAT: The annual July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza that will also include live music, food, and family-fun activities
- WHERE: 10495 Woodstock Road
- WHEN: July 4th: Live music begins at 6 p.m., fireworks begin at approximately 9:30 p.m,
Stone Mountain July 4th Celebrations
- WHAT: Fantastic Fourth Celebration
- WHERE: 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd. in Stone Mountain Georgia
- WHEN: July 1st-5th: Live entertainment, laser show presented by the Georgia Office of Highway Safety followed by a fireworks finale each night of the celebration!
- WHAT: Rome 2022 Fireworks Extravaganza
- WHERE: 363 Riverside Pkwy NE in Rome
- WHEN: July 4th: Park opens at noon with vendors, live music and entertainment. Fireworks begin at approximately 9:50 p.m.
- WHAT: July 4th Concert & Fireworks
- WHERE: 4425 Beach St in Acworth
- WHEN: July 4th: Live music and fireworks. Live music will start at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. (subject to change depending on weather).
- WHAT: Independence Day Celebration
- WHERE: 105 W. Watson Street in Oxford
- WHEN: July 4th: Food, music, family fun begins at 11:00 a.m.
