4th of July: Parades, events and celebrations in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - This year’s celebration of America’s 246th birthday is titled “Look Up Atlanta,” capturing the greatness of the city. Organizers say the event will showcase the best of Atlanta including its sports teams, cultural diversity, food and art scene.

In 2020, Atlanta’s main fireworks celebration in Centennial Olympic Park was canceled as COVID-19 cases jumped across Georgia and surrounding states. Officials have canceled fireworks shows in Buckhead, Marietta and Stone Mountain in efforts to reduce large crowds.

Here is a list of parades, events and celebrations happening in and around metro Atlanta for the 4th of July:

Look up Atlanta:

WHAT: The southeast’s largest fireworks show

WHERE: Centennial Olympic Park

WHEN: July 3

City of Marietta’s Fourth in the Park

WHAT: Celebration that includes parade, live concerts, museum tours, arts and crafts show, food and a carnival

WHERE: 99 S Park Square NE

WHEN: July 4 at 10 a.m.

Alpharetta July 4th Celebration

WHAT: The 4th of July Celebration at Willis Park featuring fun, activities and fireworks

WHERE: 11925 Willis Road in Alpharetta

WHEN: 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.

Roswell Fireworks Extravaganza

WHAT: The annual July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza that will also include live music, food, and family-fun activities

WHERE: 10495 Woodstock Road

WHEN: July 4th: Live music begins at 6 p.m., fireworks begin at approximately 9:30 p.m,

Stone Mountain July 4th Celebrations

WHAT: Fantastic Fourth Celebration

WHERE: 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd. in Stone Mountain Georgia

WHEN: July 1st-5th: Live entertainment, laser show presented by the Georgia Office of Highway Safety followed by a fireworks finale each night of the celebration!

Rome July 4th Celebration

WHAT: Rome 2022 Fireworks Extravaganza

WHERE: 363 Riverside Pkwy NE in Rome

WHEN: July 4th: Park opens at noon with vendors, live music and entertainment. Fireworks begin at approximately 9:50 p.m.

Acworth July 4th Celebrations

WHAT: July 4th Concert & Fireworks

WHERE: 4425 Beach St in Acworth

WHEN: July 4th: Live music and fireworks. Live music will start at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. (subject to change depending on weather).

Newton July 4th Celebration

WHAT: Independence Day Celebration

WHERE: 105 W. Watson Street in Oxford

WHEN: July 4th: Food, music, family fun begins at 11:00 a.m.

