Abrams-endorsed Charlie Bailey wins Democratic lieutenant governor’s runoff

Former candidate for Attorney General will face Republican Burt Jones this November
Georgia lieutenant governor candidate Charlie Bailey participates in a democratic primary...
Georgia lieutenant governor candidate Charlie Bailey participates in a democratic primary debate on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Democratic nominee for governor Stacey Abrams has endorsed Bailey in a June 21, 2022 runoff for the office. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Charlie Bailey won Tuesday’s Democratic lieutenant governor’s runoff, and will face Republican Burt Jones in November 8′s general election.

Bailey, who unsuccessfully ran for Georgia attorney general four years ago, defeated former Atlanta city councilman Kwanza Hall, who finished first in the May 24 primary.

Bailey was endorsed earlier this month by Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, who is again seeking to become the nation’s first Black female governor this fall. Abrams is challenging Georgia incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp in a rematch of their 2018 contest, which she narrowly lost and has yet to concede.

RELATED: What to expect in Kemp vs. Abrams, round two

Jones, who won last month’s GOP lieutenant governor’s primary, has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Bailey was defeated by Republican Chris Carr in 2018 in a race for Georgia Attorney General. Carr is facing a Democratic challenge from Jennifer Jordan this fall.

This fall’s race is for an open seat, as Republican incumbent Geoff Duncan is not seeking reelection.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

