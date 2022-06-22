Advertisement

Bee Nguyen wins Democratic Secretary of State runoff

Stacey Abrams-endorsed candidate will face GOP incumbent Brad Raffensperger in November
Georgia state Rep. Bee Nguyen poses for a portrait at the capitol on Nov. 16, 2021, in...
Georgia state Rep. Bee Nguyen poses for a portrait at the capitol on Nov. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Democratic nominee for governor Stacey Abrams has endorsed Nguyen in a June 21, 2022 runoff for labor commissioner. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - State lawmaker Bee Nguyen won Tuesday’s Democratic runoff for secretary of state and will face Republican incumbent Brad Raffensperger on Nov. 8, a statewide election official who once again finds himself at the center of one of the nation’s biggest political controversies.

Nguyen, who had earned the endorsement of Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, defeated Dee Dawkins-Haigler, herself a former state lawmaker.

Abrams is challenging Gov. Brian Kemp on Nov. 8 in a quest to become the nation’s first Black female governor. Kemp and Abrams faced each other in 2018 in an open race for Georgia governor, a race that Abrams narrowly lost but has yet to concede.

Raffensperger, according to CBS News, was set to publicly testify before the Democrat-led House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol. Then-President Donald Trump called Raffensperger on Jan. 2, 2021, in which he asked Georgia’s top elections official “to find 11,780 votes” in order to overturn Georgia’s results in the November 2020 general election.

Raffensperger refused, and told Trump he’d lost. Joe Biden became the first Democratic White House candidate to carry Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992, winning the Peach State by .23%. Georgia was also the only Deep South state to vote Democratic in the 2020 presidential election.

The House committee began holding a series of nationally televised public hearings last week.

Raffensperger won a crowded, May 24 GOP secretary of state primary by defeating, among others, the Trump-endorsed candidacy of Jody Hice.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

