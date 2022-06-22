Boddie wins Tuesday’s Democratic labor commissioner runoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - William Boddie, who was endorsed by Stacey Abrams earlier this month, won Tuesday’s runoff in his quest to become Georgia’s next labor commissioner.

Boddie defeated Nicole Horn in the Democratic runoff for labor commissioner, and will face Republican Bruce Thomson on Nov. 8. Thomson won his party’s labor commissioner primary on May 24.

The state’s current labor commissioner is Republican Mark Butler, who was elected in 2010 but is not seeking reelection this year.

The last statewide constitutional office to be held by a Democrat was labor commissioner. Michael Thurmond, currently CEO of DeKalb County, held the office from 1999 to 2010.

