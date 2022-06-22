Advertisement

Comedian George Wallace talks upcoming show and delivers the weather

George Wallace talks upcoming comedy show at Atlanta Comedy Theater
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - You may have seen him on B.E.T., Comedy Central or in movies, but this Saturday Actor and Comedian George Wallace is taking the stage for his upcoming stand-up show at Atlanta Comedy Theater.

Wake Up Atlanta Anchor Brooks Baptiste sat down with the lifelong comedian to talk about what fans can expect this weekend and play a game of This or That.

He also joined First Alert Meteorologist Ella Dorsey to break down your CBS46 weather forecast.

Comedian George Wallace delivers your First Alert Weather Report

Comedian George Wallace delivers your First Alert forecast

For tickets to George Wallace’s show at Atlanta Comedy Theater, click here.

George Wallace upcoming comedy show at Atlanta Comedy Theater
George Wallace upcoming comedy show at Atlanta Comedy Theater(CBS46/WGCL)

