FIRST ALERT: Record-Breaking Heat & Air Quality Alert Today

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Record heat in store today with highs near 100 degrees this afternoon.

Wednesday Forecast: Sunny and very hot.

High: 99° Record High: 98° Average High: 88° Chance of Rain: 0%

What You Need to Know:

A cod orange Air Quality Alert is in effect today, meaning those with heart and lung disease, and people over the age of 75 should limit time outside this afternoon due to potentially dangerous aerosols.

A weak cold front drops in tomorrow, bringing us higher humidity and stray showers through the afternoon. It will feel hotter outside because of the increased humidity.

The good news is by this weekend, high temps drop into the low 90s and higher rain chances are expected.

