FIRST ALERT | Temperatures soar to record levels this afternoon, early evening!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - At 1:30 p.m., temperatures are already in the mid-90s across Metro Atlanta, under a plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are forecast to peak in the upper 90s and lower 100s in many communities between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

We're cruising towards a record high temperature this afternoon! Temperatures peak in the upper 90s and lower 100s between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. in many communities. Stay hydrated, take extra breaks and find some shade if you're working outside.@cbs46 #firstalertatl #atlwx pic.twitter.com/Kcas7NMrCw — Cutter Martin CBS46 (@CutterMartin) June 22, 2022

A Heat Advisory and Code Orange air quality alert are both in effect for portions of the CBS46 Viewing Area through early evening. Try to push-back strenuous outdoor activity until closer to sunset. If elderly, you have a respiratory condition(s), or care for someone very young... it may be best to avoid strenuous outdoor activity altogether.

The temperature cools through the 90s and back into the 80s by 10 p.m. in most Atlanta neighborhoods. It’ll be a warm night with temperatures slowly cooling through the 80s and back into the low to mid-70s across Atlanta by sunrise Thursday morning.

FIRST ALERT | Heat and humidity combine to make it feel just as hot, if not hotter, Thursday afternoon

While it’ll start relatively comfortable, temperatures heat into the lower 90s by noon; peaking in the mid and upper 90s later Thursday afternoon. There will be more humidity around Thursday. The combination of already hot temperatures and added moisture in the air will make it feel hotter than 100° for several hours Thursday afternoon, early evening.

While still hot... more reasonable heat, added humidity and a daily chance of isolated - to scattered - showers and thunderstorms rule the forecast late week into the weekend.

Stay cool,

Cutter

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.